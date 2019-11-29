If your kids having been itching to use the smart tech in your home, you'll want to snap up the best deal on the new Echo Glow this Black Friday.
Available from November 20 but available for pre-order now, the Echo Glow is a multi-colour smart lamp kids, which they can control with their voice one the lamp is paired with a compatible Alex device.
Sadly for UK readers, it's not shipping to your side of the pond just yet.
Amazon describes the Echo Flow as "Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free", meaning it's simple for children to use.
They can control the changes in colour by simply tapping the lamp, and they don't need an Alexa-powered device for this. However, once the Glow has been synced to the Alexa app on your device, the fun really begins.
Control brightness, as well as colour, and link colour patterns to routines. There's a feature called Rainbow Timer, which acts as a visual reminder of the progression of morning and bedtime routines as the colours of the rainbow change.
If you or your child are feeling particularly Alexa-savvy, you can make your Echo Glow part of a sequence with your Alex device to, for example, activate light and play music at the same time.
We think this is pretty cool gift idea for a tech-savvy child who might want to start getting to grips with voice assist, and there's no better time to start then while this Echo Glow Black Friday deal is on.
The best Amazon Echo Glow Black Friday deals
