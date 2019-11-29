The best Amazon Echo Dot With Clock Black Friday deals

We all expect great deals on Amazon devices over Black Friday, but this year we're being treated to a new upgrade on one of Amazon's most-loved devices: the Echo Dot.
Due for release on the 27th November 2019 is the all-new Echo Dot with a clock. Amazon's popular smart speaker will soon be available with the added extra of an LED display that can show the time, a timer, or the temperature outside. It just gets more helpful!
The Echo Dot is an all-in-one smart home assistant. You can use your voice to control music or listen to audio books in different rooms around your home, as well as asking Alexa for help with every day things. Got a question? She'll search the web and answer for you. Forgotten to pick up a newspaper? Don't worry, that's a doddle too. You can even control your home's heating and lighting (with compatible devices of course).
In addition to all of this, with the Echo Dot with a clock you can now ask Alexa to set an alarm (don't worry, she'll let you snooze it!). Even better, the light sensor in the Echo Dot will automatically adjust the display’s brightness.
So keep your eyes peeled here to get the best deal on the all-new Echo Dot with this Black Friday.
The best Echo Dot with clock Black Friday deals
Looking for more of the best Amazon Echo deals for Black Friday?
