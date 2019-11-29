Even with all the latest updates, the Amazon Echo Dot still remains one of the cheapest ways for you to get your hands on a smart speaker. So take a look at these Amazon Echo Dot Black Friday deals and purchase one while it’s even cheaper.

The perfect balance of features and price, it’s to no surprise that the Echo Dot is one of Amazon’s most successful products. It’s easy to set up, and pairs up easily with a range of smart home products to make controlling things light bulbs and coffee makers a breeze.

Small, smart, and intelligent, the Amazon Echo Dot is perfect for those looking for a cheap AI assistant. Better still, the Echo Dot sensor is one of the best going, so you’ll get your weather, traffic, and news updates with no issues at all.

While the sound quality isn’t going to be the best going, it’s more than ideal for background music, and remember you can hook the Dot up to your main sound system if you really want to get the party going.

The best Amazon Echo Dot Black Friday deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

With three colours to choose from — grey, white, or black — there’s an Amazon Echo Dot for every room. Pick the perfect colour at the best possible price with these Amazon Echo Dot Black Friday deals.

Intrigued to know how much other speakers from the Amazon Echo range cost this Black Friday? Then head over to our main Amazon Echo Black Friday deals page to find out.

Black Friday sales around the web