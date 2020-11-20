The best 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display Black Friday deals

It's that time of year again: 2020 Black Friday deals are, after what feels like a very long wait, finally here, offering up unbeatable discounts on pretty much everything. One very welcome example of this is the low prices that Apple's premium 27-inch iMac with 5K Retina display are retailing for.

First, some context: the 27-inch iMac is an absolute beast, there's no two ways about it; the 5K display is gigantic, easily dominating any desk it's put on. Inside, things are similarly huge: you can have up to 8TB SSD, 128GB RAM, 16GB GPU, and ten CPU cores depending on your budget.

If you're looking for an all-purpose, all-powerful workstation then this is the best you'll ever find. And on top of being a really powerful PC, the iMac comes with a 5K monitor, something that will set you back a pretty penny if you opt for a tower.

While we recommend the 21.5-inch iMac for most people, if you need the extra oomph then there really are no better options.

Want something smaller? We're also tracking the best 21.5-inch iMac Black Friday deals, which can be viewed below. This system doesn't have quite as strong spec (for example the screen is Full HD instead of 5K), but it is a very fast and strong system that is the perfect upgrade to Apple fans needing a working from home upgrade.

