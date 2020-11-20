The best 16-inch MacBook Pro Black Friday deals

It's back and better than ever: Black Friday 2020 is here, offering huge discounts and fantastic bargains on the latest tech, fashion, fitness, toys, and more before the holiday season begins. And among the best products we've seen discounted is Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro, which has some stellar deals on offer right now.

We won't mince words: the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a beast and should only really be in consideration if you need a huge display and/or a really powerful laptop for editing videos, photos, making apps and games, or whatever else. Otherwise, it's a bit of a waste and you should consider the 13-inch MacBook Pro instead.

Powered by Intel's processors and with oodles of SSD space and RAM on offer, the 16-inch Pros are designed to be tested to their limits, offerings desktop-level performance in a really sleek and relatively light body. As physical things, these Pros are absolutely beautiful and come in a few colours.

Normally, the MacBook Pro starts at around £2,400 and can run up to almost £7,000 with everything added on, making it an ideal candidate for some sizeable discounts on Black Friday for high-end models.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro delivers a large-screen laptop experience. But, if you want something a bit smaller, then the 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers the same strong performance but with a more compact and portable screen size. The best Black Friday prices on it can be viewed below:

