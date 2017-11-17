Tesla's new Roadster will get you from 0-60mph in a ridiculous 1.9 seconds

What you're looking at here, ladies and gentleman, is the new Tesla Roadster, which, when made, promises to be the fastest production car ever sold.

Excited? You bet we are!

The stunning four-seater boasts astonishing numbers, from the 1.9 second 0 to 60 mph time, 4.2 second 0 to 100 mph time, and top speed of over 250 mph.

We can hear the bosses at Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche shouting at their engineers right now.

Check out the short teaser video:

Elon Musk claims the Roadster will have a 200 kWh battery pack and a range of 620-miles per charge. Which just so happens to be another record broken.

The Roadster actually features three motors, one on the front axle, and two on in the rear. This allows for all-wheel drive and torque steering.

Oh, and then there's the design. The Roadster is without doubt Tesla's sexiest car yet (although, that wouldn't be hard).

The sleek, curvaceous lines, manage to look both classic and futuristic. Yep, we're a tad in love.

Check out more pictures below:

“The point of doing this is to give a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars,” Musk said. We think he's succeeded.

When it arrives in 2020, the Roadster will cost $200,000 (around £200,000). You can reserve one with a deposit of $50,000.

The first 1,000 are being sold as "Founder’s Series" models. They'll cost $250,000 apiece.

Here are the full specs:

Acceleration 0-60: 1.9 sec

1.9 sec Acceleration 0-100: 4.2 sec

4.2 sec Acceleration 1/4 mile: 8.8 sec

8.8 sec Top Speed: Over 250 mph

Over 250 mph Wheel Torque: 10,000 Nm

10,000 Nm Mile Range: 620 miles

620 miles Seating: 4

4 Drive: All-Wheel Drive

All-Wheel Drive Base Price: $200,000

$200,000 Base Reservation: $50,000

$50,000 Founders Series Price: $250,000

$250,000 Founders Series Reservation (1,000 reservations available): $250,000

