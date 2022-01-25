Tesla Cybertruck video shows more details of the upcoming EV pickup

The Tesla CyberTruck is jarring to look at. It doesn't look like any other pickup on the market, nor any other Tesla in the range. It's hard to believe that this machine will one day take to the street. This is especially as the only version we've seen of the truck is in Tesla's promos.

It now looks like members of the Cybertruck Owners Club have been given an in-person look at the vehicle. A video posted on the Owners' Club website (see below) shows a walk-around of the CyberTruck, complete with subtitled commentary (but no audio).

Though this appears to still be a concept model, there are a number of new details revealed here. We get a close look at the giant windscreen wiper that sits vertically on the windscreen and covers the entire glass in one sweep. On this model, there are no door handles, suggesting that it will open via a card, app or when you approach. It sits on more regular-looking wheels than the moon buggy ones we have seen in the past, too.

(Image credit: CyberTruck Owners Club)

The stainless steel finish has a certain Delorean vibe when seen up close while the captions compare it to a refrigerator. The original 2022 shipping date for the CyberTruck has been removed from the Tesla website with suggestions that it could be early 2023 before we see a final version.

As much as I like the fact that it looks different, I hope the customization options will allow for more subtle styling. As the Model S and Model 3 have proved, you can't go far wrong with black or blue.