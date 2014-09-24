Tesco's Hudl 2 to be unveiled on October 3rd

Follow to up the supermarket's first tablet is likely to come in multiple colours

By

Tesco has confirmed that it will unveil its second generation Hudl table on October 3rd.

Earlier this month, Tesco said that is was planning to unveil its second generation Hudl tablet within a matter of weeks. Today, it sent out not-so-subtle invitations to an event on October 3rd.

The invite is emblazoned with the hashtag #letshudl, leaving little doubt about what Tesco plans to unveil on the day.

Its Hudl page has also updated with a new section for customers to register for updates about the second generation tablet. That section hints that there will be available in several colours.

Tesco has already said that the Hudl 2 will improve “on just about every area of its predecessor, from screen size to speed, design and accessories.”

The original Hudl was priced at a bargain basement price. However, with Tesco struggling to make a profit and canning the development of its Hudl smartphone, there's a pretty good chance the Hudl 2 won't be as cheap as its predecessor.

We'll keep you updated with any more news about the tablet.

