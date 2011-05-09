TechToday: YouTube movie rentals, Playboy on iPad latest

The tech news that broke after you logged-off.

Playboy for iPad isn't an app

When Hugh Hefner told the world that a complete and uncensored Playboy for iPad was coming on May 18th, many felt that Steve Jobs had had a change of heart over his anti-porn stance. Well it turns out that Playboy is just launching an optimised website that'll make its content viewable on the iPad's Safari browser. However, for $8-a-month you'll get access to the complete Playboy archive.

Link: TechRadar

YouTube going after movie streaming coin

3,000 new movie titles will be added to YouTube's movie rentals service from today as the Google-owned company looks to take on the likes of Apple, Netflix and Sony (the latter might not be too hard these days). Sony, Warner and Universal will provide the ammunition. Hopefully a UK launch won't be too far away either.

Link: Official YouTube blog

Windows Mobile 7.5 to be previewed this month

Just can't wait for your Windows Phone 7.5 upgrade? The good news is that Microsoft is offering an sneak preview in just a couple of weeks. On May 24th, Redmond will be lifting the lid on the update previously known as Mango and we'll be sure to keep you update with all of the deets.

Link: Engadget

Bin Laden's compound comes to counterstrike

It was only a matter of time before it happened, but some would-be marine has designed Osama Bin Laden's compound in Pakistan as a playable map in Counterstrike. The creator of the free map says: "The map's creator says it "may be used as a base for a bomb or hostage map at a later stage."

Link: Kotaku

Twitter lifts lid on super-injunctions

A Twitter user well and truly let the cat out of the bag yesterday, but revealing the names of those celebrities allegedly subject to super injunctions, which prevent the media from revealing names in potentially scandalous stories. Details of the gagging orders were listed by a Twitter account that's still live at the time of writing.

Link: FT

News@8: Monday brought news that Apple had overtaken Google as the world's most valuable company, more news on Modern Warfare 3, a beast of a 75-inch Samsung TV and hints of a 10-inch HTC tablet. Get all of the details in our News@8 round-up

