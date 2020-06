What's been happening in the tech world this week

Coming up on this week's show: the Motorola XOOM is here with a price slash but who's buying it? YouTube is preparing to take on the TV world. Again. Forget your Nintendo 3DS and Sony NGP we're going back in time and we'll also be revealing our gadget of the week and selecting our favourite tweets from @t3dotcom.

T3 Tech News Video

Source: T3 Tech Videos