Tech Week: BlackBerry and Apple services crumble, Android Ice Cream Sandwhich features revealed, Assassin's Creed: Revelations review, Apple iPhone 4S review and much much more...

Have you heard the one about the Apple and BlackBerry crumble? Well, let us divulge. If you're a BB owner, you may have realised that BlackBerry services failed this week from Monday to Wednesday, affecting people all over the world, including Europe, the Middle East and even the US.



And just when we thought we were going to have single filling in our pie, the tech goliath that is Apple suffered major embarrassment when users encountered an Error 3200 while attempting to download Apple iOS 5, the new mobile operating system from the Cupertino-based company.



But it's not all bad news for Apple. The iPhone 4S UK release date has officially arrived, with a record number of people queuing up outside Apple's Regent Street store. Steve Jobs would've been proud (RIP).



In other news, an extremely weird video promoting the Motorola Razr is making the rounds on YouTube and tech websites – including ours – but will it be a worthy iPhone 4S challenger or just another bog standard smartphone? We're guessing it's the latter.



The Google Nexus Prime UK release date has been set for October 19. You may remember it was originally delayed in respect to Steve Jobs who died last week of pancreatic cancer, aged 56.

Speaking of the Apple boss, ever wondered who would play the him in a silver screen biopic? Our friends over at Total Film have only gone and answered that question for us in their 10 actors for the Steve Jobs biopic feature. Bravo fellas!

And last but not least: Microsoft's takeover of Skype is finally complete following months of negotiations and word on the street is that a new Apple MacBook Pro is about to launch. How exciting!



Features of the Week

Reviews of the Week

