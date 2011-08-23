Tech Today: Facebook tag approval, iPhone 5 for October?

With a bizarre twist to the Samsung/Apple legal battle and some new Facebook privacy settings, it's the tech news that broke after you logged-off

Facebook finally adds tag approval settings

You know the feeling, you wake up on a Sunday morning and before your hangover has even had chance to breathe, one of your mates has tagged pictures of you snogging a fatty for all your friends to see. Well Facebook has remedied that by integrating a tag approval feature which allows you to veto any posts that feature your name. There's also a raft of new privacy settings.

Link: BBC

Samsung cites 2001: A Space Odyssey in Apple patent dispute

In one of the more bizarre tech stories of the year, Samsung has claimed that it was Stanley Kubrick who invented tablets, which first featured in the film 2001: A Space Odyssey back in 1968. The point of all this? Well Apple claims that Samsung copied the iPad when producing the Galaxy Tab 10.1. If Sammy can prove to a court that 2001 Kubrick's film counts as 'prior art' then Apple's patents will be invalid

Link: FOSS Patents

iPhone 5 to arrive in mid-October, say US rumours

The Apple iPhone 5 will arrive on the Sprint network in the United States according to reports emanating from across the pond on Tuesday night. That would suggest that the global release for the device won't be September, as many had hoped, but the middle of the following month.

Link: LA Times

Motorola's Android sales dip by 50 per cent

While Android continues to boom as the world's favourite mobile ecosystem, Google's new plaything has experienced a substantial fall over the last year. Motorola now holds just 22 per cent of the market for Android phones across the pond, which is a 50 per cent fall on last year. It's bound to rely on its Google-owned status to bounce back yet again.

Link: Engadget

Chrome browser to appear on Android

Google has made nice with the WebKit community paving the way for Google Chrome to replace the unbranded "Browser" app on Android phones. The Chrome and Android browsers already share a lot of code, says Google and there's now the potential for the barriers that prevent Google slapping a Chrome label on its Android browser to be overcome

Link: CNET