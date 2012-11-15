TalkTalk to bundle free Nexus 7 with phone contracts

The Google Nexus 7 not only offers up a HD display but also comes with the latest version of Android Jelly Bean on board and TalkTalk are giving it to you for free

TalkTalk are offering the award-winning Google Nexus 7 tablet free with some contracts this Christmas including the new Nexus 4 smartphone that comes with Android Jelly Bean.

The mobile and broadband provider is offering the 32GB WiFi version of the Nexus 7 with the LG Optimus L5, HTC Desire C, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2 and the newly released Google Nexus 4 which has already sold out on the Google Play store.

Starting contracts start at £15 per month with the LG Optimus L5 going up to £30 for the Nexus 4 which TalkTalk has confirmed will be available soon.

Featuring a blistering quad-core Tegra 3 processor the Nexus 7 has a 1200x800 display trumping most 10-inch tablets and beating the iPad Mini. Inside there's 32GB of storage, NFC and a front-facing camera for video-calls while on the outside is a rugged non-slip shell and Gorilla Glass on the display.

The deal will become available from 20 November with extra free data available if you decide to head online to grab yourself the free tablet.