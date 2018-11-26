This brilliant TalkTalk Black Friday fibre internet deal is still available, but you'll have to be quick

While Black Friday may have technically already been and gone, that hasn't stopped some retailers keeping their best deals and discounts around for a smidge longer to make sure everyone gets a chance to buy.

Thankfully, one of these retailers is TalkTalk, which is still offering the cheapest price for widely-available fibre broadband as part of its sales. However, the Black Friday deal must end on November 29, 2018. So there's not long left to catch the deal.

TalkTalk's fibre internet bundle offers average download speeds of 36Mbps, which is comfortably more than the 25Mbps that Netflix recommends to stream its pixel-packed Ultra HD shows and movies.

The deal includes a free TalkTalk Wi-Fi Hub, which the telecoms firm claims usually costs £120, although you'll still have to cough-up the £9.95 delivery cost for the router. However, TalkTalk is waiving the activation fee for new broadband subscribers who sign-up to the Black Friday deal.

The 18-month fibre broadband contract costs £19.95 a month – one of the cheapest prices for fibre broadband on the market right now. In fact, the discounted TalkTalk contract is second only to Hyperoptic, which is only available in around 1% of the country and pips the latest £20 a month bundle from Vodafone.

Although the latter does include a £50 voucher to spend at your choice of either Tesco, Currys PC World, Costa, or Ticketmaster UK.

If you're still undecided, why not head over to T3's definitive best broadband deals page, or use the interactive chart below to see what else is available in your area?