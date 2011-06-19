Take Two: No Wii U ports of GTA and LA Noire

News will come as blow to Nintendo.

Take Two, the company behind the likes of GTA and LA Noire, has said it has no interest on porting its current best-selling Xbox 360 and PS3 titles over to the Nintendo Wii U.

In an interview with VentureBeat, Take Two's top suit Karl Slatoff said, “We are not a big believer in straight ports in general. For us it's more about developing for the specific capability of each machine.”

Slatoff added that he would rather focus on developing new games, intimating that future versions of GTA and LA Noire could sit pretty on the next-gen console. Take Two is already close with Nintendo having created GTA Chinatown Wars for the DS.

Via CVG