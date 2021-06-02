Tag Heuer Connected gets two major updates for water sports and running

Building on the momentum of its recently introduced Wellness app and new golf features, the TAG Heuer Connected is once again expanding its in-house-developed range of apps dedicated to sports, with the introduction of a swimming tracker as well as new options tailored to runners.

TAG Heuer has listened closely to feedback from customers and users to develop these new features and continue delivering the ultimate luxury workout experience.

These updates further cement the TAG Heuer Connected's place in T3's best smartwatch guide, making it a great luxury alternative to the Apple Watch Series 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

Swimming

The new addition to the TAG Heuer Sport app now makes it possible for pool swimmers to measure and record their performance when swimming laps.

On the smartwatch screen, you'll be able to keep track of the number of laps completed, total distance and interval breakdowns.

If you're looking for a more detailed breakdown you can open up the smartphone app explore additional detailed information such as calories burned, analysis of strokes and pace, and a summary of the entire session.

The most sophisticated data the app can provide swimmers with their SWOLF score. This complex metric and important performance indicator is calculated by adding the seconds and strokes taken to swim 25 or 50 metres. It shows the swimmer their lap efficiency and gives them a strategic benchmark that they can use to continuously improve. The lower the score, the better the pool session.

The Swimming app also offers automatic lap detection, using the watch’s accelerometer and gyroscope with a dedicated algorithm to detect the start and finish of each lap.

While swimming, the always-on screen will display the elapsed time, number of laps completed, total distance and interval breakdowns.

TAG Heuer has even developed a custom algorithm to detect the swim type per lap. The watch can identify four different types of strokes and styles – freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly.

And for swimmers looking for advanced insights into their performance, the TAG Heuer Connected will also monitor the pace, strokes and intervals of each session.

Now, of course, the touchscreen doesn't work underwater, but you can set the mechanical pushers to start, stop or pause and resume a session.

It's also worth noting that the TAG Heuer Connected is water-resistant to 50 metres/5 ATM, so it is suitable for shallow-water activities in the pool, but it should not be worn for activities such as diving or waterskiing.

Once you've finished your swim session, the smartwatch should be rinsed in fresh water and dried after use.

Running

TAG Heuer is also bringing fresh updates to its existing Running app, with a range of new features for indoor running activities.

This new version will allow indoor runners to see at a glance which heart rate zone they are in. Then, at the end of your session, you can input the total distance recorded by the treadmill into the watch, which will automatically calculate the pace of the session.

Another novelty included in this update is a dedicated heart rate screen, designed and developed in-house for users who want to focus primarily on their heart rate during a sports activity.

Just by checking your watch, you can see your heart rate zone and percentage of maximum heart rate. The five-zone levels go from warm-up (zone 1) to peak (zone 5) and you can use these levels to modulate the intensity of your training depending on your personal cardiovascular fitness goals.

The mobile device app will also provide a full analysis post-run, with a colour-coded heart rate graph and the time spent in each zone.

Can't wait to try out the new apps? Good news, you don't have to! The TAG Heuer Sport app will be updated automatically overnight using Wi-Fi or manually by going to the Google Play Store on the watch, tapping “My Apps” and installing the available updates.

