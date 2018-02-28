TAG Heuer and Goldsmiths have teamed up to create a limited edition Aquaracer

High street jewellers Goldsmiths have joined forces with TAG Heuer to design a unique watch.

The ‘Exclusive for Goldsmiths’ TAG Heuer Aquaracer is a product of the first exclusive collaboration between the two brands.

The sporty piece features a robust quartz movement, 43mm stainless steel case and 300m water resistance.

Working with the design team at TAG Heuer, Goldsmiths decided to bring out the sporty elements of the watch even more, by introducing red accents to the chrono hands and also the “Aquaracer” script on the dial.

The ‘Exclusive for Goldsmiths’ TAG Heuer Aquaracer chronograph is limited to just 250 pieces.

Craig Bolton, Executive Director of Goldsmiths, said, "with only 250 being made in a numbered series we feel the exclusivity of a limited edition along with the upgrades to the dial make this the must-have sports watch for our customers.”

Goldsmiths expect the chrono to sell out within weeks of going on sale.

The TAG Heuer Exclusive for Goldsmiths Aquaracer available now, and priced at £1,900. Which we think is very reasonably for a limited edition piece.

You'll find it in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Nottingham, London, Bristol and Brighton, and online at Goldsmiths' website.