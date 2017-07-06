T3 Quick Hit: Stockgyhll Force II takes hydration from H2O to H2-WHOA!

Ultimate Performance has revealed its latest piece of hydration tech, the Stockghyll Force II Hydration & Nutrition Waist pack.

The pack, which has been designed to provide easy access to essential fluids and nutrition gels, combines a series of compartments and holders with an elasticated belt to enable athletes to push their training and athletic performance to the maximum.

The belt's compartments are angled to ensure easy access while exercising, while a zipped mesh pocket is partnered with an elasticated phone holder on the bottle holster. An external shock cord with locking mechanism also allows unworn clothing to be safely stashed away when not in use.

As the Stockghyll Force II Hydration & Nutrition Waist pack's belt is elasticated, the accessory can fit wastes from 26-42 inches, while remaining super snug to the body to prevent the pack slipping during energetic movement or getting caught on the environment (very important for trail running).

Included 650ml hydration and 150ml gel bottles complete the package.