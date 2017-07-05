T3 Quick Hit: Merrell gets stuck in with the Avalaunch Tough Mudder race day shoe

Merrell has released a trail running shoe intended for use while competing in Tough Mudder events.

Check out: Everything you need to do your first Tough Mudder

The Avalaunch Tough Mudder is a race-day shoe with speed-lacing system, ultra-grippy outsole, and a bellows tongue that is designed to keep debris out.

The shoes also boasts a fabric and mesh upper, comfort padded Lycra collar, neoprene lining in the heel, integrated EVA footbed, UniFly midsole and TrailProtect pad, the result of which allows the shoe to deliver exceptional off-road performance and comfort.

Interestingly, the Avalaunch Tough Mudder also comes installed with M Select FRESH antimicrobial agents that have been specially designed to reduce shoe odor during and after heavy use.

In addition, a bungee lace system helps maintain both a super streamlined design, which helps the wearer to not get snagged on obstacles, and a snug fit, with the Avalaunch held securely in place at all times, even on uneven or challenging terrain.