T3 Quick Hit: Get connected with the Bluetooth-friendly Casio Edifice 501

Hot on the heels of its first smartphone-friendly analogue watch last year, Casio is back at it again with the latest addition to the cool yet connected Edifice range - the EQB-501XD-1AER and the EQB-501XDB-1AER.

Designed in partnership with F1 team Toro Rosso no less, the Casio Edifice EQB-501 (which can be ordered in a fetching red or blue fascia detailing), can be slaved with a smartphone to ensure accurate timing and other connectivity options.

A brand new feature includes the ability to display average speed while travelling as well. That could be A LOT of fun.

Either model comes with water resistance up to 100m, and includes a handy 10 Bar rating (meaning you can take it swimming without fear or breakdown or failure).

The watch face on each one is also made of mineral glass, making it scratch-resistant and rather fetching to look at. The display has also been treated with a luminous coating, making it visible in low light conditions.

The smart connectivity adds dual time zones, countdown timers and calendar functionality as standard.

Both new editions to the Casio Edifice range work with either iOS or Android phones (sorry, Windows Phone apologists), and come with that all important phone finder function, should you lose it down the back of the sofa.