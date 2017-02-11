T3 Hype: best tech of the last week including LG Watches, TomTom Touch Cardio, eMicroOne scooter, B&O Play Beoplay H4 and more

Rather than doing oodles of separate stories on various announcements, we'll filter them to bring you only the stuff that matters most, updating every Friday for your reading pleasure.



This week we have LG Watch Sport and Style, TomTom Touch Cardio, eMicroOne scooter, Beoplay H4 headphones and more.

LG Watch Sport and Style

This week LG has teamed up with Google to reveal the latest Android Wear 2.0 operating system along with two new wearables, the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style.

While the Style is about the look, the Sport packs in the specs with GPS, heart rate, NFC and even network connectivity all right there on the wrist. Check out the watches at the link and more on the OS at the link below that.

9 things you need to know about LG Watch Sport and Style

Android Wear 2.0: everything you need to know about Google's updated wearable OS



B&O Beoplay H4 headphones

Bang & Olufsen has taken its already impressive headphones and reformed them into the new Beoplay H4 cans that offer the quality you’d expect but at a lower price you might find surprising.

The more affordable headphones are priced at £249 which gets you lambskin ear cushioning, 19 hours of battery on a 2.5 hour charge, button controls and of course top quality sound. The great look is just a bonus.

The Beoplay H4 makes B&O Play's premium headphone line-up a bit more affordable



TomTom Touch Cardio

This week TomTom unveiled its Touch Cardio wearable. This affordable £90 device is made to track steps, calories burned, heart rate and more - all while showing off the data on an OLED display or via the TomTom Sport app.

The Touch Cardio also offers sleep tracking and a comfortable fit so you don’t even need to worry about taking it off.

TomTom Touch Cardio puts heart rate and more on your wrist

eMicro One

This could be the ultimate electric personalised transport system from Swiss brand Micro. The eMicro One offers a 15mph speed for up to 9 miles thanks to its 500W electric motor and battery that charges to full in just one hour.

Despite being so powerful the eMicro One is just 7.5kg and will set you back £750.