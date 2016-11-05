T3 Hype: best tech released this week; Huawei Mate 9, Samsung Gear S3, B&O Play A2 Active and more

T3 Hype is a weekly round-up of all the hottest tech news and releases.

Rather than doing oodles of separate stories on various announcements, we'll filter them to bring you only the stuff that matters most, updating every Friday for your reading pleasure.

This week we have new gadgets from the Huawei Mate 9 and Samsung Gear S3 to B&O Play A2 Active and more…

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei has revealed the Mate 9 smartphone this week to much appreciation. Yup, this thing is packing some seriously cool specs.

The Mate 9 will sport some basic but decent attributes like a 5.9-inch 1080p display at 373 ppi plus 2.5D curved glass edges, Kirin 960 octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM plus 64GB storage and microSD expansion.

But we like features including a 4,000 mAh battery that gets to 58 percent in 30 minutes and a full day's worth of power in 90 minutes. Then there's the camera which is a second generation Leica Dual Camera with hefty 20-megapixel monochrome sensor, hybrid-zoom and OIS. Four directional microphones should make voice controls slick too.

There also a Porsche Design edition with 2K AMOLED curved display, 6GB of RAM and 256GB storage - read more at the link.

Samsung Gear S3

The eagerly anticipated next-gen smartwatch from Samsung is on its way to the UK and you can pre-order yours now.

The Gear S3, which runs Samsung's Tizen OS, launches on 11 November but can be pre-ordered for £349 now. That gets you a promised 4-day battery life, 360 x 360 AOD display with Corning Gorilla Glass SR+, wireless charging, 4GB of on-board storage, Exynos 7270 and 1Ghz dual-core processor.

B&O Play A2 Active

This new portable Bluetooth speaker from Bang & Olufsen is the more rugged version of the A2, ready for anything.

The B&O Play A2 Active is dust and splash resistant, features USB-C fast charging and tough NATO-inspired carry straps plus is comes in either 'natural' or 'stone grey' finishes. The 24-hour battery life and 360-degree sound are impressive as is the iOS and Android app that allows controls from smartwatches. The price? £299, just like the basic A2 then.

Huawei Fit

Get fit, track everything and look good. That's what the affordable Huawei Fit wants to offer. While this doesn't pack GPS for full-on sports tracking it'll measure steps, distance, calories and also tracks continuous heart rate.

All that data tracking should keep going for a respectable six days before needing a charge, claims Huawei. That's likely in part thanks to the round monochrome display which contributes to a look similar to the Pebble Steel Time.

All that is priced at $130 which is about £105.