T3 Awards 2020: Logitech G502 Lightspeed is officially the best gaming mouse

PC gaming is one of the most exciting hobbies in the world, allowing gamers to enjoy wondrous virtual worlds and do so with maximum fidelity, with state-of-the-art processors and graphics cards delivering experiences console gamers can only dream of.

Of course, though, to get the best possible gaming experience then you need quality PC gaming accessories, and foremost for many gamers worldwide is a quality gaming mouse.

This is why T3 spends so much time each year reviewing and rating rodents for our authoritative best gaming mouse guide.

And, this year, when narrowing down these top gaming mice for the T3 Awards 2020 Best Gaming Mouse shortlist, we really had a difficult time. We really are living in a golden age of PC gaming peripherals, and that has led to some truly stunning gaming mice hitting the market.

From the Roccat Kain 120 AIMO and Razer Deathadder Elite, through the SteelSeries Sensei 310 and onto the Glorious Model O and Logitech G502 Lightspeed, this year's Best Gaming Mouse Award shortlist was jam-packed with truly superb products.

But, actually, the winner of our Best Gaming Mouse award in 2020 is a name that many gamers will be very familiar with, as it is a gaming mouse brand that is now legendary.

The original Logitech G502 gaming mouse won plaudits around the world for its superb performance and distinctive looks, and now the Logitech G502 Lightspeed has become the successor to it that gamers the world over wanted.

The new Lightspeed variant of the G502 delivers a super responsive 16,000 DPI sensor, 1,000 Hz (1ms) report rate, a mechanical button tensioning system, onboard memory for profile storage, a 2-zone RGB lighting system and support for Logitech's Powerplay wireless charging system.

It is a technological marvel and a gaming mouse that delivers truly top performance and customisation, too. When it comes round to shopping for a premium wireless gaming mouse, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed should be top of your list of considerations.

And it is why we are pleased to announce that the Logitech G502 Lightspeed is the winner of the Best Gaming Mouse Award for 2020.

For even more winners be sure to check out the T3 Awards 2020 hub page, which is stuffed full of this year's top tech, gadgets and products.