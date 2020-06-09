T3 Awards 2020: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 bags best gaming laptop gong

Asus has been on an absolute roll over the past few years in terms of producing quality gaming laptops, and over the past 12 months that momentum has not abated one jot, with the Taiwanese maker lodging not just one system in our T3 Awards 2020 shortlist, but amazingly two.

Both the Asus ROG Zephryus S GX701 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 got the nod this year along with the MSI GS65 Stealth, Acer Predator Triton 500 and Dell G7 17 7790, making 2020s line-up one of the absolute best ever in terms of quality. Buy any one of these gaming laptops and you're guaranteed to have a great time.

However, when it came down to selecting an out and out winner, there really could only be one winner this year — and that is the game-changing Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. There's a reason why when this system launched a few months ago it was catapulted right to the top of T3's best gaming laptop guide.

Loaded with AMD's latest Ryzen processors, as well as a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and 32GB of RAM, the Zephyrus G14 is a powerful gaming laptop in its own right, easily able to run today's most demanding PC games.

However, when you then factor in its real showpiece feature, the fact that it is incredibly thin and light (only 1.6 kg!), and comes with a simply stunning CNC milled, dot matrix casing with dropped hinge screen, and you realise this system just set a new benchmark for stylish, powerful and portable gaming laptops.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 also comes with a stunning 120Hz 14-inch display, which means despite its compact size you don't have to compromise on image quality, and the laptop also sports a battery that can deliver up to 10.7 hours of video playback on a single charge. This is a gaming laptop that you can also use just as a laptop, without having to go running for a power socket every 4 hours.

For all these reasons and more, besides, we are therefore very pleased to announced that the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has won the Best Gaming Laptop Award at the T3 Awards 2020.

For even more winners be sure to check out the T3 Awards 2020 hub page, which is stuffed full of this year's top tech, gadgets and products.