T3 Awards 2019: the Lenovo Smart Display wins our top Smart Home Tech Award

Of all of the T3 Awards 2019 categories that our judges had the most difficulty deciding, the Best Smart Home Tech Award was among the most tricky, as the age of the smart home is now well and truly upon us and, as a result, there are an ever-increasing amount of quality smart products being brought to market.

In the end, though, it was the 5-star rated Lenovo Smart Display that won out for our adjudicators, with the Google Assistant-packing device coming largely out of left field with a very strong performance to price proposition.

The Lenovo Smart Display's large and vibrant screen, unique but stylish design and, most crucially, excellent versatility thanks to its ability to double up as a Chromecast (hello Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video!), really helped elevate the product in the eyes of the judges, and especially so considering its affordable price point.

A strong all-rounder smart speaker and touch screen hub that offers few restrictions in terms of features and content access, the Lenovo Smart Display is a worthy winner of the Best Smart Home Tech Award in 2019.

Full shortlist: Lenovo Smart Display, Asus Lyra Voice, Netgear Orbi Voice, Google Home Max, Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen, Olfinity Smart Air Purifier, Nest Hello, Yale Conexis L1 Smart Lock, Nespresso Expert&Milk Smart Coffee Maker, Howz Smart Home Monitoring Kit.