T3 Awards 2019: TAG Heuer Autavia Isograph is crowned the best watch of 2019

Baselworld treated us to a huge number of desirable watches this year, from the iconic Black and Blue Rolex GMT-Master II, to a watch from Oris which is literally helping to clean up the planet's oceans. This made picking a winner from the highly esteemed shortlist an incredibly difficult test.

Let's face it, however, there is one watch that stood out, with a beautiful, retro design and innovative set of features.

This year, the T3 Award for Best Watch goes to the TAG Heuer Autavia Isograph.

The avant-garde watchmaker used Baselworld 2019 to reintroduced the Autavia as a stand-alone collection, with a range of models that boast the versatility, ruggedness and reliability that characterised the original, 1960's Autavia.

The 42mm stainless-steel case, smoked dial, and bevelled lugs give the Autavia a comfortable, timeless style, while the ceramic bezel with a 60-minute scale gives it a sporty feel.

This watch is highly functional, as well, with an extra large crown which can be used while wearing gloves, and bold hour markers coated with SuperLuminova, making it possible to read the time even when adventure leads you into the dark.

Where things get really interesting, however, is inside the watch. The original Autavia was known for making use of the latest technology, and these models are no different.

Powering the new Autavia timepieces is the chronometer-certified Calibre 5, with a cutting-edge carbon-composite hairspring, which is lightweight and low-density, making it virtually unaffected by gravity and shock. It is also completely antimagnetic.

The combination of the calibre and the carbon-composite hairspring gives every model in this collection an 'Isograph' distinction. The trademarked name comes from the Greek word iso, which means “equal”, and refers to the stable and consistent movement of the component.

Full shortlist: Rolex GMT Master II Black and Blue, TAG Heuer Autavia, Tudor Black Bay P01, Zenith Defy Inventor, Oris Clean Ocean Limited Edition