T3 Awards 2019: Sony RX100 VI is officially the ultimate compact camera

The Sony RX100 VI is crowned the Best Compact Camera in this year's T3 Awards

While smartphone cameras have come a long way in recent years, they're still no replacement for a traditional, dedicated camera. So, if you're about to go on holiday, or a memorable event is coming up, we think a compact camera is essential.

Compact cameras offer the best of both worlds – they're capable of taking truly amazing images, whilst still being able to fit in the pocket of your skinny jeans or a bum bag.

So, without further ado, we're crowning the Sony RX100 VI as the Best Compact Camera in the T3 Awards 2019.

Every time Sony updates the RX100 series, it becomes even more unbelievable what can fit into such a small body.

If you want the ultimate in pocket-sized image quality, then the Sony RX100 VI has you covered. It packs a large one-inch sensor and a wonderful lens which offers a 35mm equivalent of 24-200mm zoom. Combined, they are able to capture some amazing images.

There’s also a long list of other incredibly useful features, such as an inbuilt retractable viewfinder and a tilting touch-sensitive screen. Seriously, you'll be amazed at what Sony has managed to fit into such a dinky body.

Full shortlist: Panasonic Lumix TZ200, Sony RX100 VI, Leica Q2, Fujifilm X100F, Canon G7X Mark II

  • Check out more of this year's award winners on our main T3 Awards 2019 page

