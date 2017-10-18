T3 Agenda: Rockit, the portable pushchair rocker comes to The Baby Show. The spooky Martin Thrill Vertical Fogger. And more!

In the final T3 Agenda of the week - the portable baby rocker, that soothes your child wherever you are, comes to The Baby Show 2017; a fog machine from Martin Thrill that will transform your Halloween celebrations; and more...

Rockit, the portable device that turns your pushchair into a mobile rocker, is coming to The Baby Show

Are you a new parent? Struggling to get your newborn baby to sleep and actually get other stuff done around your home? We've got just the gadget for you. Say hello to Rockit. A portable device that straps onto the handlebars of your pram, buggy or pushchair and emits a low-level vibration designed to smooth even the grizzliest of babies to sleep.

The Rockit's universal strap makes it compatible with any pram or pushchair, fitting securely to tubes of different shapes and sizes. Simply attach, press the button and adjust. It then create a side-to-side motion that emulates the natural movement of the pram - without forcing you to go out on a long stroll for the same effect.

It's being launched today while debuting at The Baby Show expo (at the London Olympia until 22 October), and you can order one today from most baby electronic retailers for £39.99.

Spookify your Halloween party with this ace vertical fogger from Martin Thrill

If you want to make that Halloween party you've got planned in the next couple of weeks, we've got you covered. The new Vertical Fogger from Martin Thrill enables you to use plumes and jets of fog, illuminated by strobing lights for the ultimate spooky wave.

You can set off fog effects at almost any angle (including upside down), producing a maximum height of up to seven metres. You add some extra ambiance with the 21 x 3w single LEDs, which have nine vibrant pre-programmed colours.

Dynamic effects include colour, strobe and pulse effects and includes a wireless remote so you can set off your foggy light show from a comfortable distance. It also uses a 2.5l fluid reservoir, so that's far fewer trips to refill it. Martin Thrill has even thrown in a adjustable bracket for mounting. You can order one today from most electrical party retailers for £379.

LG is looking to further enhance your TV watching experience by introducing the genuinely ground-breaking Dolby TrueHD lossless sound tech, which will effectively add a powerful, cinematic dimension to your TVs and films at home.

The lossless sound feature will be delivered to 2017 LG OLED TV owners this month via an over-the-air firmware upgrade, offering you the impressive Dolby TrueHD sound that's already been adopted by 4K UHD Blu-ray content for the rest of your viewing pleasure.

All LG’s 2017 OLED TVs will also come with Dolby AC-4 decoding, which means that compatible LG TVs will be able to handle object-based next generation audio for immersive three-dimensional audio. And LG’s 2017 premium TVs are already Dolby Vision compatible, enabling owners to enjoy more than 100 studio titles of on-demand streaming services with Dolby Vision support.