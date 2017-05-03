T3 Agenda: Loewe's new bild 9 OLED TV, Aardman's Morph emoji sticker app and more

In today's edition of the T3 Agenda, we get all gooey over Loewe's new bild 9 OLED TV, Morph returns with a new emoji app and more...

Loewe's new bild 9 OLED TV is a £6,995 work of art

Luxury German TV maker Loewe has just unveiled its latest glamorous TV, the bild 9, reach combines ‘Roaring Twenties’ style Bauhaus and Art Deco looks with state-of-the-art 21st century tech.

Oh, and since it's a deluxe bit of kit it's going to set you back just south of £7,000.

Loewe’s London-based creative director Bodo Sperlein is the one behind the design, which blends traditional geometric shapes and materials with a minimalist style. The bild 9 has a real floaty, sculpture look about which is pretty unique for a TV like this.

The solid steel frame is available in two finishes – Amber Gold and Graphite Grey – some shades really suiting the ultra slim OLED screen at the heart of the bild 9. And at 7mm thick, this is slimmer than most smartphones!

You can order a Loewe bild 9 today, with prices starting at £6,995.

Add some Morph to your life with Aardman's new set of emoji stickers

Aardman have today released a bumper iMessage sticker pack which includes 16 Morph emojis to celebrate the beloved character’s 40th Anniversary. The pack is perfect for fans of all ages and can be downloaded free from the App Store.

The studio's co-founder and co-creator of Morph, Peter Lord sculpted the emojis by hand using modelling clay, before graphics and animation were added to bring them to life. The collection also includes fun messaging stickers allowing fans to jazz up their texts and social media posts with some classic Morph humour.

The sticker pack is available to download now from the App Store.

Improve your virtual reality experience with the new Vive Deluxe Audio Strap

HTC Vive has today announced that the new Vive Deluxe Audio Strap will be available to purchase from 6 June for £99.99 at Vive.com and most Vive retailers.

Great for multi-user environments, the Vive Deluxe Audio Strap adds comfort features that make everyday use more enjoyable. A quick sizing dial makes it easy to switch between users or to get in and out of the headset quickly, hard-sided construction with interior padding also provides better ergonomics and weight balance, enabling you to play longer and remain comfortable during extended use.

Plus, with integrated audio, searching for your headphones will be a thing of the past. The Deluxe Audio Strap’s integrated on-ear earphones offer both height and angle adjustments to best fit your ears and are quick and easy to raise and lower when someone wants your attention outside of VR.