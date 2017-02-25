T3 Agenda: dhb's new Block Jerseys add some cycling style, Rega's special Record Store Day turntable and more

In today's special Saturday edition of the T3 Agenda, we get wicking with dhb's retrol-looking range of cycling jerseys, we take a look at Rega's new Record Store Day turntable from the Bristol Show 2017 and more...

These new fashion-forward cycling jerseys from dhb will keep you looking cool in both senses of the word

With Spring just around the corner, and the chance for weather than isn't rain and blustering winds coming with it, what better time to dust your bicycle off and invest in some proper riding gear? Well, we have just the range from dhb for you - one that combines snazzy retro style with modern wicking designs.

The new dhb Block Jersey offers a naturally wicking fabric this helps to draw excess moisture away from the skin to keep you dry. It's been finished with anti-bacterial properties to keep you feeling fresh and comfortable while riding. It also means your jersey will stay fresh between washes, maximising the garment's life-cycle so you can wear it season after season.

The snazzy designs will certainly make you stand out on the road, while its Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) of 30+, makes it great for hot summer riding. The dhb Blok Jersey comes in three design - Astro (as seen on the main image of this article), Bolt (as seen above) and Camo - and are available now for £45 each from wiggle.co.uk.

Celebrate Record Store Day this April with this special RSD turntable from Rega

British audio manufacturer Rega will be releasing a special Record Store Day branded turntable in time to celebrate the RSD's 10th anniversary. Following the success of its 2016 RSD turntable, the firm is once again using its popular and award-winning RP3 design with the same 12mm glass platter, running gears and plinth included.

This will be combined with the tonearm from the Planar 1 and a special RSD mat for your vinyls to sit on. The model is limited to just 500 models, with 50 of those put aside to be signed by a handful of big-name DJs and artists.

The special decks will be sent out at random, so you've got a good 10% chance of bagging one when they're shipped out next month in time for the RSD on 22 April. It will retail for £250.

The annual Pokemon World Championships tournament returns this August

If you're a Poké fanatic like us, then you'll be grinning like a madman when you learn the Pokémon Company International has announced that the most prestigious Pokémon event of the year, the Pokémon 2017 World Championships, will be taking place from 18 – 20 August in Anaheim, California.

This year’s World Championships will see Pokémon Trainers representing the best of the best descend upon the Anaheim Convention Center for the three-day event. Trainers will compete in the Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon Video Games, Pokkén Tournament and Pokémon Trading Card Game tournaments for a chance to win $500,000 worth of prizes and to be crowned the Pokémon 2017 World Champion.

For more info, check out the official Pokémon site a run-down of last year's results and guides on going from a casual Poké gamer to a pro.