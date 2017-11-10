T3 Agenda: AEG's new washer/dryer range cleans up. Protect your home for less with Blink's security cam range. And more!

In the final T3 Agenda of the week - AEG launches a new collection of washer/dryers for the modern home; Blink brings its range of security cams to the UK; and more...

AEG's new range of washer/dryers know more about your clothes than you do

AEG has unveiled a brand new collection of washer/dryers designed to help you clean your garments with as little fuss as possible. Featuring the 7000, 8000, and 9000 Series, each model makes it easy for you to care and protect all types of fabrics, from delicate woollens to waterproof outdoor wear.

The AEG 9000 can wash 3kg of clothes in just three hours, adjusting the temperature and the motion of the drum to suit the fabrics inside (to ensure your fave jumper or top doesn't get damaged in a big wash). It can even detect how heavy the wash load is and adjust each setting to compensate. It'll retail for £1,299.99.

The AEG 8000 is only washer/dryer to pre-mix detergents and softener separately in water before they enter the drum. This means that every fibre is covered and protected, retaining the shape, texture and colour of your clothes. It will have a price tag of £899.99.

Finally, there's the AEG 7000, which is smaller than its fellow washer/dryers with a 1kg drum but still packs in the weight and clothing type detection tech that ensures you clothes are well looked after when washing. It's price tag is only £799.99.

The affordable and versatile Blink XT outdoor security cam arrives in the UK

Blink has just launched its highly anticipated outdoor camera, the Blink XT, in the UK. Blink is the wirefree, home security and HD video monitoring system that’s simple to install and runs on two standard AA lithium batteries for two years.

Blink video security provides a watchful eye and one-click connection to the home through the free Blink Home Monitor app for iOS and Android devices, so you can keep track of your home security while you're away. Interestingly, it's the only battery-operated camera to offer 1080p support for Full HD video. It's also IP-65 rated to ensure that the water-resistant unit delivers clear, HD quality video no matter the conditions.

The Blink XT starts at £149.99 and goes all the way up to £499.99 for a five camera bundle. You can order one from Amazon or direct from Blink.

Swiza's new range of analogue watches bring the Swiss style

Swiza, a swiss maker of Swiss Army Knives and watches no less, has launched a new range of analogue watches that are will add a splash of European style to your timekeeping skills. The new collection includes the Magnus, the Magnus GMT, the Kretos and the Alza

Each one is stainless steel and comes with a unique watchface design, a leather strap, water resistance and Swiss precision quartz movement. The Magnus (€265/£235), Magnus GMT (€320/£283), Kretos (€685/£607) and Alza (€220/£195) are available now.

Porchse Design's new Carbon luggage range will up your cool factor

Ever wanted to take the cool stylings of a Porsche and translate it into household items, accessories and clothing? Well, you're in luck because Porsche Design has a new range of luggage that uses real carbon material.

Said carbon material offers xtreme durability and stylish design aesthetics accented with black nappa leather and a galvanised gunmetal finish. The range includes a Carbon Weekender for €1,490 (£1,320) and a Carbon Brief Bag SHZ for €995 (£881). You can pick up both (and the rest of the Carbon series) direct from Porsche Design right now.