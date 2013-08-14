Swiss smartwatch unveiled

Sick and tired of waiting for the Apple iWatch or Samsung's Galaxy Gear smart watches? Then take a look at the Hyetis Crossbow.

Swiss watch maker Hyetis' first smartwatch can connect to any Android , iOS and Windows Phone 8 smartphone. It also comes with a 41 megapixel camera and a touchscreen interface.

Along with the usual connectivity features, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC, the smart watch also comes with altimeter, microphone, thermometer and biometric sensors.

Read more: Best watches to buy in 2013

There are still a couple of details left to emerge, but it is expected Hyetis will clear those up before launch.

The smart watch will come with a price tag that isn't for everyone. At $1,200, it appears to be aiming for top end of the gadget market.

The Hyetis Crossbow will be available to preorder soon.

Via: GeekyGadgets