Surfshark's incredible $2.21/pm VPN deal is still active - but for how long?

This year we've seen some incredible VPN deals, with just about every one of the best VPN providers offering discounts and deals. One of the best came from bargain provider Surfshark, and you can still get in on the action.

Although at full price it's already the best cheap VPN around, Surfshark has upped the ante by offering three months free on its two-year plan. That drops the effective monthly price to just $2.21 a month, which is, frankly, unbelievable value.

This deal has been pitched as a 'holiday VPN deal', and while we don't entirely trust the countdown timer on the provider's website (there have been mere hours left for the last couple of weeks!), we can't say for sure when the time will well and truly be up.

So, if you fancy bagging one of the best-value VPN deals on the market today, we'd grab this sooner rather than later.

BARGAIN HOLIDAY VPN DEAL Surfshark – three months free with any 24-month plan, just $2.21 a month

While Surfshark is usually a great value option, this deal offers incredible savings. If you're on the lookout for a genuinely premium VPN for a knock-down price, this is perfect. Plus, you'll get a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test the service before you commit.View Deal

What's so great about Surfshark?

While it's known as a budget option, Surfshark gives premium rivals such as ExpressVPN and NordVPN a real run for their money.

With excellent streaming performance you'll be able to watch overseas Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime, and you'll also get access to geo-restricted sites like BBC iPlayer.

On top of that, Surfshark has a wide range of top security features like Double Hop (which routes you through two consecutive servers), a kill switch, split tunnelling, and a range of protocols so you can tailor your experience.

While it's not quite as fully featured as our #1 VPN, at $6.67 a month ExpressVPN is considerably more expensive. So, if you want a bargain VPN which can pretty much do it all, Surfshark is well worth considering.