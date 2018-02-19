Support your basketball team in style with the Maison Kitsuné x NBA capsule

Think of NBA clothing partnerships and you'll probably think of Nike, not a small Parisian fashion brand like Maison Kitsuné, but that's exactly who the NBA has tapped up for it's latest collaboration.

Kitsuné took to Instagram in January to announce it's new partnership, but now we've got a look at the pieces in the collection.

The fashion-forward capsule collection is made up of 15 unisex sporty designs made in Japan. The collection unites the world of fashion and basketball together.

Maison Kitsuné x NBA offers oversized, loose cuts in a palette of muted colors - black, shades of greys, ecru and white.

Check out the collection below:

The pieces are inspired by outdoor basketball courts, reinventing the NBA’s colorful aesthetic with street influences and an urban vibe.

These 15 piece collection includes an all-over printed grey melange cotton tee-shirt featuring the NBA’s 30 team logos, a contrasting patchwork cotton shirt and a stand out black bleached denim western jacket, all adorned with the collaboration logos.

The Kitsuné x NBA capsule collection will be available from February 17th, at Maison Kitsuné's website and End Clothing.