Superdrug Black Friday sale: 50% off Ariana Grande perfume, 25% off Rimmel and Max Factor

Black Friday deals are here already, and it’s especially good news for beauty bargain hunters as the Superdrug Black Friday sale has kicked off. Similar to the Boots Black Friday sale, the Superdrug pre-Christmas shopping event has a wealth of beauty, make up, fragrance and beauty tools on offer.

Whether you’re shopping for deals on your favourite brands, or you’re hoping for a discount on a Christmas gift for a friend or loved one, Superdrug’s Black Friday sale has plenty of cheap beauty and perfume offers for a variety of budgets.

Superdrug Black Friday sale: how does it work?

In order to take advantage of the lowest prices on offer this Black Friday, you need to sign up for a Superdrug Beautycard membership. Don’t worry, it’s free and quick to sign up, and when you start using it you get access to regular lower member’s only prices, plus you can use points to pay for other items.

We've scanned the Superdrug Black Friday sale and have found the following deals worth checking out, but there are many others to explore on the site:

Superdrug Black Friday sale: our top picks

Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum 100ml | Was £40 | Now £20 at Superdrug

For her debut perfume, Ariana Grande has blended a playful mix of sparkling fruits and deep florals with musks, woods and yummy-smelling marshmallow. The pink bottle is very Ariana.View Deal

Marc Jacobs Daisy EDT 50ml | Was £55 | Now £43 at Superdrug

This classic Marc Jacobs scent is a no-brainer for Christmas gifting, especially for anyone who enjoys a more feminine scent that’s long-lasting. This 50ml eau de toilette combines heart notes of gardenia, violet and jasmine with deeper root notes of musk.View Deal

Sanctuary Spa Signature Showstopper Gift Set | Was £40 | Now £30 at Superdrug

Snap up this one-stop shop beauty gift then set up camp in the bathroom. Sanctuary’s big Christmas gift set is brimming with six divine-smelling indulgent treats, including a nourishing body butter, bath soak, body wash and body scrub.View Deal

Revolution Vegan Makeup Set | Was £100 | Now £60 at Superdrug

Superdrug is a great place for finding vegan make up and cruelty-free products, and for Black Friday you can find the Revolution We Are The Revolution Set on offer. There’s lots to play around with in here, including a vegan eyeshadow palette, a highlighter palette, blusher palette and three lip glosses. It contains brushes too.View Deal

Skinny Tan Moisture Magic Self-Tanning Kit | Was £54.99 | Now £27.49 for members at Superdrug

If you sign up for a Superdrug Beautycard, or you already have one, you can save 50% on this self-tanning kit, helping you get Christmas party-ready at home without the hassle of heading to a tanning salon. The kit includes four full-size products to help you achieve a beautiful tan with ease.View Deal

Superdrug Black Friday sale: what’s included

Superdrug is a great place to shop for cruelty free products and vegan make up, but the brand carries a wide range of beauty, fragrance, personal health and electrials for grooming and beauty.

We’ve swept through the Superdrug Black Friday sale and have spotted make up brushes, fake tan, fragrances for women and men, electric toothbrushes and even chewable gummie vitamins for hair growth and care.

Brands covered include Sanctuary, Oral B, Philips, Marc Jacobs, L’oreal, St Tropez and many more. So if you’re looking for a beauty, make up or fragrance buy, you should find something in the Superdrug Black Friday sale.

