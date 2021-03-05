This Nintendo Switch Pro theory is so cuckoo-bananas it might just be true

Recently some very interesting Nintendo Switch Pro information broke cover. The details surfaced via the ResetEra forum, where a verified insider said that the next-gen Nintendo Switch was going to come with a 1440p screen, make use of Nvidia's DLSS 2.0 AI tech and would be roughly as powerful as a Sony PS4 in terms of power.

This revelation immediately led to gamers dubbing the system the "Super Nintendo Switch", due to its order of magnitude upgrade in terms of hardware and, on paper, performance.

The heart of the insider's thoughts were based on both data mined information that showed a Nintendo Switch game had a hidden profile for 1440p and on what the insider had heard, which was explained over multiple posts in the ResetEra forum thread.

At the bottom of that ResetEra thread, though, is a tantalising theory about when we can expect to see the Super Nintendo Switch Pro launch. And, while on first glance it appears fanciful, it might just be so crazy that it is actually true – with the theory revealing what Nintendo is hiding in plain sight with the Super Nintendo Switch launch.

Speaking on when they expect to see the Super Nintendo Switch Pro console, user takriel says that:

"My best guess is that they will re-reveal BotW 2 running on the Switch Pro with DLSS 4K functionality. It will launch alongside the Switch Pro in Q1 2022. This gives us a nice and steady stream of Zelda releases for the 35th anniversary, starting with SS HD in July and TP and WW HD in Q3 2021. If we're super lucky, they will have OoT and MM 3D HD for Christmas."

So, broken down, takriel is suggesting that the much-wanted sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is going to be the flagship launch title for the Switch Pro, and it will utilise Nvidia DLSS tech to deliver 4K graphics. We've already seen what Nintendo Switch games running in 4K, so that would be simply incredible if it came to pass.

And, what's more, takriel suggests that the Switch Pro and BotW 2 "will launch in Q1 2022" at the climax of a 35th anniversary Zelda year (21 Feb this year was the series 35th birthday) that, as has been confirmed, is going to see multiple HD remasters of past Zelda games.

Following on from Skyward Sword HD in July, there is talk that gamers will also see new versions of Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask before the 35th anniversary year is then capped off by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. That's a crazy amount of Zelda releases to squeeze into a year for sure, but as only one would be legitimately new game, it's not impossible.

Now, many commentators have pointed to the winter holiday season as when we can expect BotW 2, but as takriel calls, a Q1 2022 release could actually make more sense. After all, the original Nintendo Switch was launched on 3 March 2017, and that date would be almost precisely one year from the start of the Zelda 35th anniversary. It would indeed be capping of the year.

Of course, the counter argument to a Q1 2022 release instead of Q4 2021 release for the Super Nintendo Switch Pro and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is that the Big N would miss out on holiday season buyers. However, as sales statistics have shown, while the Switch rate of sale is slowing, the console is still doing great guns on the market (along with the Nintendo Switch Lite) and, along with a game-stuffed 2021, could arguably easily carry the firm through to 2022 without a massive drop off.

As such, what at first glance looks like a highly improbable wish list from takriel, in fact the more you look at it starts to seem more and more probable. If the original Nintendo Switch launched in Q1 2017, why can't the Super Nintendo Switch Pro launch in Q1 2022, which is exactly half-way through a console's traditional life span?

Here's hoping we hear something concrete from the Big N about a Nintendo Switch Pro or BotW 2, as here at T3 we couldn't be more excited to get hands on with a system which, right now, looks like it could unlock experiences like portable Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, as well as wondrous new worlds from Nintendo's stable of celebrated first-party series.