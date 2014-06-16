Super-light carbon fibre chair unveiled

The humble chair, a haven for ailing knees and weary buttocks, has long been in need of a facelift. Bid adieu to the cumbersome stools of yore, carbon fibre has come to the rescue.

A carbon fibre chair weighing just five pounds has been unveiled at the Dsegnare showroom in San Francisco.

The svelte seat is the proud creation of Hong Kong-based designer Michael Young, who crafted the chair to be both super-light and immensely strong.

The lightweight creation can support up to 300lbs of weight per leg despite being completely hollow.

The product of a three-year development process, the carbon fibre seat is available now for $500 in a variety of colours.

While not exactly cheap for a place to rest your derriere, the chair is likely to last a lifetime and comes in several thousand pounds cheaper than equivalent models elsewhere.

At the very least, you can wow visitors with strongman chair-juggling antics.