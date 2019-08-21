Stunning Huawei Mate 20 Pro deal is so good you'll forget the P30 Pro even exists

Huawei Mate 20 Pro isn't quite a year-old, but networks are already offering some absolutely staggering deals on this flagship smartphone. Sure, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro isn't the newest kid on the block anymore, with the Huawei P30 Pro boasting a few camera improvements over the former.

That said, the Mate 20 Pro is still an unbelievable smartphone – and ranks very highly in our prestigious best Android smartphones chart.

And now you can get it for £28 a month. Yes, really.

For that, you'll get unlimited text messages, unlimited calls, and a very generous 100GB of 4G mobile data each month. Unless you're trying to run a small business using a hotspot from your smartphone, 100GB will feel like an unlimited plan. Whether you stream the latest must-binge boxset on Netflix on your commute each day, back-up every photo and video to the cloud, or FaceTime with friends and family every day... there's plenty of data available here to cater to all of your needs.

Unfortunately, there's a massive upfront cost for this Mate 20 Pro model – just kidding, Three will only charge you £29 in a one-off fee when you sign-up for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. And better yet, there is £100 cashback up for grabs on this deal, effectively removing any upfront cost and dropping your monthly cost down to £25.

That brings the total over the 24-month contract to £601. Not bad considering the handset alone set you back £899 less than 12 months ago when it launched.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Three | 100GB of 4G data | Unlimited calls, unlimited text messages | £29 upfront | £28 a month + £100 cashback

How to get your cashback

So, you've placed your order and now you want to get £100 back. Fortunately, it's very easy to sort the cashback for this latest Huawei Mate 20 Pro deal.

Head over to this link at least 14 days after your brand-new smartphone has arrived at your home and complete the online form. After that, the cashback will be yours within 30 days. Simples.