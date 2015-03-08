Street Fighter 5 slated for Spring 2016 release on PS4 and PC

Based on a seemingly accidental Capcom blog post, we now know that the next instalment in the Street Fighter series is due to be released Spring 2016.

In a blog post regarding its PAX East merchandise, video game publisher Capcom casually mentioned the release date for Street Fighter 5, but the wording has since been altered.

“Everyone is fired up for Street Fighter V coming to the PS4 and PC next Spring,” the Capcom Unity post reads. “Until then, you can sport the official SFV key art T-shirt, which features Ryu in a heroic pose, for $25.”

Adding more support to the time frame are Amazon and Best Buy, which have been listing an unofficial release date of March 31, 2016 on their websites.

While it seems too much of a coincidence, until we hear anything official, take the release date lightly.

Street Fight 5 was announced in December as a PS4 and PC exclusive – bad luck Xbox One owners.

Capcom recently announced plans to run a public beta testthat it claims will be the "largest and most ambitious online beta program in franchise history." We don't know when that will kick off, but we do know you can guarantee yourself access by pre-ordering the game.

The latest game in the series was Ultra Street Fighter 4, which released in June on PS3 and Xbox 360 to critical acclaim.

If you're looking for a worthy fighting game to tie you over for now, then pick up Mortal Kombat X on April 14. You can check out our preview here.