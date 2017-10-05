Stranger Things: The Game is a free iOS and Android must-have

If you’re even a slight fan of Stranger Things, and that 31 October season 2 release date is exciting you, then Stranger Things: The Game is a must-play.

Despite being totally free to download and with no in-app purchases, Stranger Things: The Game is a really impressive top-down 16-bit style RPG.

All importantly you get that immersive and slightly creepy Stranger Things music but transcribed into an 8-bit format for an even more eighties feel.

The game lets you take control of the show’s police officer character, Hopper. Your mission is to find the four missing children by exploring the town of Hawkins while solving puzzles, taking on the evil offerings of the Upside Down world and - of course - amassing collectibles along the way.

Aside from an eighties look and feel there’s also a retro style leaderboard for speed runs, challenging those that want to be the best at this tap-to-move adaptation of classic eighties RPG style gaming.

Stranger Things: The Games is free on iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch with iOS 9 or newer as well as Android phones and tablets with Android 4.4 or later.

This is a great way to get into the Stranger Things mindset ahead of the series two release on Netflix this 31 October.

