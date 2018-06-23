Samsung Galaxy stock Android phone incoming

A new Samsung Android Go smartphone has been spotted. This could be a Samsung stock Android smartphone, and it could land before the Galaxy S10 is released.

Samsung appears to be working on an Android Go smartphone, aka a stock Android device that could be called the Samsung Galaxy Go.

What it's called right now is SM-J260G. This was spotted on a benchmarking test that shows Samsung is already in the final stage of production for this handset. The exciting part about these tests is that they're being carried out worldwide, which means the likes of the UK, US, wider Europe and Asia should get access to this new Samsung Android Go smartphone.

Android Go is built on an iteration of Android Oreo which means it only requires a relatively meagre 1GB of RAM or less to run. As such Samsung could be working on a low-end handset that's affordable and attainable on a worldwide basis. This would be a good way to test out how much people want stock Android before, potentially, offering more stock Android versions of its flagship phones in the future. We can but hope.