Step up from Fitbit with 30% off this Garmin Forerunner triathlon watch in today's best Amazon fitness tracker deal

Today might not be the best weather for a good run, but in case you need some extra motivation to start again tomorrow, Amazon has a great Garmin fitness watch deal for you. The Garmin Forerunner 735XT is versatile GPS multi-sport watch originally made for triathletes. It's a close relative of the range-topping Forerunner 945. Apart from tracking a multitude of different sports like running, cycling and swimming, it also monitors heart rate, water resistant up to 50 metres and provides smart notifications too.

• Garmin Forerunner 735XT GPS Multisport and Running Watch - Midnight Blue/Frost Blue £211.45, was £299.99 , save £88.54 (30%)

Both the Black/Grey and the Midnight Blue/Frost Blue versions are for almost the same special price with the former being 50p more expensive – you can run to 50p, right? More of a Fitbit fan? Grab the best Fitbit deals here.

Garmin Forerunner 735XT £211.45 | Was £299.99 | Save £88.54

The Forerunner 735XT has all the features you need from a fitness watch, like monitoring heart rate and sleep as well as tracking a range of sports including running, swimming, cycling, hiking and gym workouts. Triathletes will love the seamless multisport transition feature. Also compatible with Strava Live Segments.View Deal

Get sweaty with the Garmin Forerunner 735XT multisport fitness tracker (Image credit: Garmin)

The Forerunner 735XT excels in three sports in particular: it measures advanced running dynamics and VO2 Max, you can also track your cycling power metrics (for maximum accuracy you might have to buy the Garmin Vector and Garmin HRM, both sold separately) and evaluate swimming workouts including swim distance, stroke type/count and SWOLF score. Therefore we recommend this fitness tracker to people performing either of these sports separately or all of them together.

This fitness watch is also compatible with the Garmin Connect app where you can track and analyse your workouts. You can also use the app to connect with friends and also compete with them. Nothing beats a bit of extra motivation when it comes to health!

Track your workouts and challenge friends using the Garmin Connect app (Image credit: Garmin)

