Steam winter sale begins: The Witcher 3, Metal Gear Solid V, Just Cause 3 and more discounted

That's right, people. It's that time of year again. The time when PC gamers around the world fill their virtual libraries with virtual titles that they will, in all likelihood, virtually never play. We kid, we kid!

Anyway, if you are looking for some quality PC gaming action this festive season and have some cash burning a hole in your wallet, then you'll probably want to head over to the house of Gabe as soon as possible and then keep checking in everyday until January 4th.

First day highlights include:

The Witcher 3 - Now going for half its RRP at £25.99

Metal Gear Solid V - 33 per cent down from RRP at £30.81

Just Cause 3 - Knocks 20 per cent off RRP with the price sitting at £31.99

Wolfenstein: The New Order - A whopping 85 per cent off, costing you just £5.24

XCOM: Enemy Unknown - A remarkable 75 per cent discount down to £3.74

Papers, Please - An indy-tastic title that can now be picked up for just £2.99

Dishonored - Down 75 per cent at £2.49

Puzzle Agent - Less than a pound now at £0.99

Sunless Sea - Good value at half RRP, now £6.99

Metro 2033 Redux - Another heavy discount with 75 per cent knocked off, now £3.74

Mirror's Edge - Run to this deal now it sits at £2.49, down 75 per cent from RRP

Total War: Shogun 2 - 75 per cent off and costing you just £6.24 now

Alice: Madness Returns - £3.74 and it's yours

Frozen Synapse - Down a crazy 90 per cent now at £1.89

Of course, there are many, many more deals running right now so all we can suggest is that you get over there yourself and take a look.