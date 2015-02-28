Starwood Hotels and Uber join forces to offer rider rewards

Tech-savvy travelers who hitch a ride with Uber will now be able to earn Starpoints, which can be used at any of the Starwood hotels.

Starwood Hotels and mobile-based taxi network Uber have announced a new partnership, which allows Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) members who ride with the service the chance to earn Starpoints.

Briefcase-toting executives who rack up the Starpoints will be able to offload them at any Starwood hotels worldwide.

To kick off the partnership, Starwood and Uber are offering a select bunch the chance to have a free SPG #SuiteRide.

On Saturday, February 28, Uber riders who link their Starwood and Uber accounts can select the “SPG” vehicle option within the Uber app for a door-to-door branded hotel experience on wheels and 15,000 Starpoints – good for a free night at category 1-5 Starwood hotel.

“This new partnership with Uber accelerates our SPG members' drive to rewards and is just one more way that Starwood is combining high tech and high touch to transform their travel experiences,” said Adam Aron, CEO, Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

“It is especially satisfying for us at Starwood to be partnering with a cutting edge and innovative pioneer like Uber. It is truly impressive to see how Uber has revolutionized transportation for the better."

So where do you sign up? Well, you can register as a SPG member at spg.com. To sign up for Uber, visit uber.com/spg.

When that's all done, head to spg.com/uber to link your SPG and Uber accounts. After completing one stay at any Starwood hotel, you can then sit back and enjoy the ride whilst your Starpoints start to pile up.

All SPG members will earn one Starpoint for every $1 USD (or local equivalent) spent on Uber rides—with bonus earning awarded while in-stay.