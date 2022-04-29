Want the next Star Wars game? It's sounding like you'll need a PS5 or new Xbox

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 has reportedly been given a release window of 2023 and will only be arriving on new-generation consoles and PC.

That's according to VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb (via VGC) who shared details during an episode of the Giant Bomb premium show GrubbSnax. During the podcast, the reporter confirmed that the sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is expected to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC only.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 was officially announced by EA in January this year with developer Respawn (Apex Legends, Titanfall) returning to helm the project. It was further confirmed that the sci-fi action-adventure title will be directed by Stig Asmussen, who previously worked on God of War 3.

It was also claimed that the Fallen Order name will be dropped in favour of a new name with the Star Wars Jedi part remaining.

"Star Wars Jedi 2 is going to be new-gen only, where it’s PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and then of course PC, the quote reads. "One of the reasons that they’re going to be able to do that is because it’s not coming out until 2023. This game is for sure now not coming out until 2023."

Speaking on the reason why EA has opted for next-gen only, Grubb added: "It makes it easier to just disassociate yourself with those millions of PS4s and Xbox Ones out in the world, when you are in 2023 and you’re going to have several months of making it very easy to get an Xbox Series X, probably a few months before now and then when it’s actually okay to get a PS5. And then at the same time, you can take advantage of it and do something that feels new.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order officially does not have a release date, however, more details are expected to be revealed about the game at this year's Star Wars Celebration event in Anaheim from May 26th to May 29th, 2022.