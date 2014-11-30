Star Wars Episode VII trailer gets amazing Lego remake

One creative Star Wars fan has made a shot-for-shot Lego version of the Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer...and it's awesome.

The whole planet went mental on Friday afternoon when Disney and Lucasfilm gave us a sneak peek of Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens in a teaser trailer.

Star Wars fanboys everywhere showed their excitement online; tweeting, blogging and dissecting the trailer frame by frame.

But few can compete with the sheer dedication of one fan, YouTube user Snooperking. The self-taught video editor worked round the clock to recreate a shot-by-shot Lego version of the trailer.

Everything from appearances of Star Wars newcomers John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac to the iconic Millennium Falcon's exciting barrel roll is recreated in Lego form.

He achieved it incredibly quickly too, having uploaded his version just 14 hours after the 88-second teaser was released.

"I had nothing to do yesterday so I started once the trailer came out so I built the Falcon, the X-wing, the speeder bike, a mini TIE fighter, tried to build all the sets, and get all my minifigures put together," Snooperking stated on his Youtube page. "Then just filming took forever, especially the special effects."

The painstaking process paid off because the end result is just brilliant. Watch it below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.