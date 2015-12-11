Star Wars 1313 might not be as dead as we thought

Forget the run and gun multiplayer tedium of Star Wars: Battlefront, there was once a singleplayer Star Wars adventure that could have been the answer to our gaming prayers. But sadly when Disney bought the rights to the franchise as a whole it looked deader than Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru.

But a recent interview with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has inspired the hope that all is not lost.

Talking with Slashfilm about an unreleased Star Wars TV show she suddenly mentioned the '1313 game' to an excited journalist.

“So our attitude is, we don't want to throw any of that stuff away,” said Kennedy. “It's gold. And it's something we're spending a lot of time looking at, pouring through, discussing, and we may very well develop those things further. We definitely want to.”

What exactly she might mean about 'developing those things further' is obviously open for debate, and given EA - who still has the rights to develop Star Wars games - let the trademark for Star Wars 1313 lapse two years ago it may forever remain buried in the lower levels of Coruscant, never to be seen again.

Edgier, grittier

But 1313 was a very different Star Wars game than we've seen before, focusing not on the Jedi but on a bounty hunter pursuing a contract in the seedy underbelly of the Imperial homeworld's lower levels. It was more about action and...seemingly...cover-shooting, but also had a darker feel than the made-for-the-kiddies Battlefront game.

Maybe the work that was put into Star Wars 1313 will survive in one of the anthology movies, such as the touted Boba Fett/young Han Solo movie set to follow Rian Johnson's Episode VIII.

Maybe we'll actually see it filtering through into a revival of the Star Wars: Underworld TV show which also looked to have been shelved. There were rumours of Netflix making a Star Wars show at one point…

Well, given it's Star Wars week here on T3, we can but dream. Until then, feast your eyes on the E3 reveal of Star Wars 1313 all those years ago.