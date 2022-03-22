Squid Game creator promises "more great games" in season 2 of hit Netflix show

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has given an update on season two of the hit Netflix show and provided some teases of what fans can expect once it returns.

Speaking to Deadline as part of the PGA Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, the South Korean director explained that he is "still brainstorming and collecting ideas" for the Squid Game but fans can expect "more great games" like Red Light, Green Light, Tug of War and the heartwrenching Marbles.

When asked whether any of the characters from season one of Squid Game will return, Hwang said: "No, because most of them are dead" while laughing. However, he did say that he'll "try something to bring them back to season two". A gesture was then made to Jung Ho-yeon (who played Kang Sae-byeok) and joked that "maybe she has a twin sister". A flashback was also suggested by Deadline.

In response to whether Hwang was shocked by the show's unprecedented success, he said: "Yeah in a way because who can expect this kind of success. I tried hard to make a successful show, but I never expected this much success. It’s a surprise."

Since launching in September 2021, Squid Game has become the most-watched content ever on Netflix globally, amassing more than 1.65 billion viewing hours during its first month. It has also received numerous accolades and awards with a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Ho-yeon.

No release date has been given for Squid Game season 2 yet with the show's creator admitting that: "I haven’t even started with the writing yet." So, realistically the show likely won't arrive until sometime in 2023 at the earliest.

I'm still recovering from Squid Game's ending and how it made me never trust people again – and to be honest, that's why I don't need season two of the Netflix show.

