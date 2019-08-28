Spider-Man PS4 gets Game Of The Year edition... and a MASSIVE discount

Unsurprisingly, one of the most critically lauded video games of the last few years, Marvel Spider-Man is now available in a prestigious Game Of The Year edition.

For those who don't know, the blockbuster game, which was developed by Ratchet and Clank and Sunset Overdrive creators Insomniac Games, has been a colossal success for Sony.

So much so, that the Japanese gaming giant has bought the studio to develop future games exclusively for its PS4 and, presumably, PlayStation 5 consoles.

But what about your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man? The Game Of The Year edition for Marvel Spider-Man includes the The City That Never Sleeps DLC package bundled with the original PS4 game. This £15.99 downloadable extra contains three exclusive story chapters and nine new suits for the titular hero.

The game has also received a slew of updates with improvements and free costumes since its initial launch. Most recently, the game was updated with a new playable Spider-Man suit inspired by the one in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is currently playing in cinemas worldwide.

But perhaps most excitingly, the launch of a new version of the superhero epic means the original DLC-less Spider-Man has seen some impressive discounts. In fact, Amazon has already dropped the PS4 game to a better price than during its bombastic Prime Day sales!

Marvel's Spider-Man | Sony PS4 | RRP: £54.99 | Deal Price: £19.99 | Save £35

