Spider-Man and Tom Holland to stay in MCU for 3 more films, here's what they could be

Rejoice Spider-Man fans! Tom Holland is set to continue as everyone's favourite wall-crawler for at least the foreseeable future. After months of rumours and speculation that the actor would depart the role, Sony and Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal confirmed that more films are now in the works.

Speaking to Fandango , Pascal explained that the collaborative effort between Marvel and Sony is only set to continue with a new trilogy of films planned, following the conclusion of Spider-Man: No Way Home. To what extent the character will be in the MCU, is yet to be seen but it's all extremely exciting.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," Pascal said. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of… we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

Warning: Potential spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The college years

(Image credit: Sony Pictures )

As the 'Homecoming' trilogy has taken Peter through high school (as well as Holland naturally ageing), the most logical answer would next be college. This would also then open other doors to introduce more traditional Spider-Man traits, such as Peter getting a job as a photographer at the Daily Bugle. Of course, this all hinges on whether his identity is still very much in the public eye, or whether the spell cast by Doctor Strange in the No Way Home trailer solves this issue.

Sinister Six

(Image credit: Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios)

Sony has wanted to do a solo Sinister Six film since Spider-Man hit the big screen back in 2002. It's why it pushed Venom into Spider-Man 3 and also tried to set up a million spinoffs and sequels in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Going off the No Way Home trailer and it's clear that the Sinister Six are turning up in some form... it's just whether these villains are around for the long-term. A Sinister Six film from the perspective of Spidey's rogue gallery could be inspired if done right.

Venom

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

For the last few months, the web has been ablaze with whether Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will appear in No Way Home. Sony, though, is seemingly more interested in making sure its own universe (SSU) can stand on its own two feet. Venom has already proven itself to be a box office hit and the company will be hoping to build off of its success with Morbius.

The post-credits scene in Venom shifted Tom Hardy's interpretation of the character into the MCU with Tom Holland's Spidey appearing on the TV. Could this all be leading to a Spider-Man vs. Venom film? It makes sense from a financial standpoint and story perspective from where we are, so this one feels inevitable.

Whatever the case, I just hope the next Spidey films keep the same high quality that was delivered with Homecoming and Far From Home. Let's hope No Way Home takes it out on a high.